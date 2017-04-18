The Redwood Chamber Choir Back

Garden Spring Concert Series Features Music, Art, Live Snake Dance, Sound Healing, & More

SAN LORENZO VALLEY — The Redwood Chamber Choir’s spring concert series to delve into Adam and Eve stories and the birth of human consciousness through song, sound therapy, snake dancing, art, and literary readings.

Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Pacific Cultural Center • 1307 Seabright Avenue, Santa Cruz. Tickets: General $25, Advanced $20, Seniors/Students $15 (for purchase at redwoodchamberchoir.com)

Pacific Cultural Center • 1307 Seabright Avenue, Santa Cruz. Tickets: General $25, Advanced $20, Seniors/Students $15 (for purchase at redwoodchamberchoir.com) Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. (family friendly event) Live Earth Farm, Litchfield Entrance 172 Litchfield Lane Watsonville. Tickets: General $25, Advanced $20, Seniors/Students $15, Children $10 (for purchase at redwoodchamberchoir.com)

(family friendly event) Live Earth Farm, Litchfield Entrance 172 Litchfield Lane Watsonville. Tickets: General $25, Advanced $20, Seniors/Students $15, Children $10 (for purchase at redwoodchamberchoir.com) Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. FREE Community Event* St. John’s Catholic Church 120 Russell Avenue Felton. (FREE event, donations to fund farmers market parking lot improvement at St. John’s church encouraged)

Website address: redwoodchamberchoir.com Phone number: 818.644.1056 Twitter: @RedwoodCChoir — Facebook: www.facebook.com/redwoodchamberchoir/Audience to Enjoy Immersive Art and Music Experience

The Redwood Chamber Choir and a host of local artists will perform in an immersive art experience that explores the birth of human consciousness. By retelling the Garden of Eden stories through, song, sacred and literary text readings, paintings, sound therapy, snake dancing, and more, the choir aims to give audiences a unique experiential journey.

A choral performance at its core, Back to the Garden will feature both traditional and contemporary choral music. The three concerts will take place in some unusual settings and will be interwoven with numerous art forms and performances by local artists and healers. They will give each audience a truly one-of-a-kind concert presentation of the conventional stories surrounding Adam and Eve.

The Redwood Chamber Choir is an auditioned choral ensemble dedicated to the art of vocal chamber music launched in 2016. Director Crista Berryessa plans to have the choir perform twice annually, and will be adding a youth choir component in the near future.

Berryessa holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance from San Jose State University and has completed the coursework for her Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting from Cal State Los Angeles. From 2002-2009 she was affiliated with the many choirs at Cabrillo College. 2007-2010 she served as choir assistant with Cantabile Youth Chorus and Symphony Silicon Valley.

In 2009-2010 she studied at the Academy of Music and Dance in Tallinn Estonia before she started the choral program at Aptos High School in 2010. From 2010-2015 Berryessa directed the Chancel Choir at Los Gatos UMC and the Santa Clara Men’s Chorale. In 2015 gave birth to her first son and founded the Redwood Chamber Choir!

•••

*This concert is a shorter event and will not feature our guest artists