Recycling Green Waste for Santa Cruz County

By Noel Smith

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will be making a decision at their June 27 meeting on what company to select for the county’s Green Waste Recycling. The decision won’t be based on cost as the bids are within 5% of each other. Here are some of the issues concerning the selection.

One of the companies, Vision Recycling (VR), has been doing the job for the county for the past 21 years. Its local operations are located at the Buena Vista Landfill and the Ben Lomond Transfer Station within the County and they currently employ 20 county residents.

All of VR’s products are made from 100% recycled material processed by VR. These include soil amendments, planting soils, compost, a variety of mulches and wood chips. Products are made from leaves, brush, tree trimmings, yard debris and clean wood. Most of these products are collected and used locally

The other finalist for the County’s Green Waste Recycling contract is the Keith Day Company/Gabilan Ag Services (KDC) located in Salinas. They currently do not have a presence in Santa Cruz County. They will, with its fleet of trucks, be hauling the County’s Green Waste to their Marina facility in Monterey County for refinement and composting. KDC/Gabilan Ag Services supplies a variety of construction materials, soil amendments and composts to contractors, landscapers, farmers, vineyards, landscapers throughout California.

Concerns have been raised about the loss of local jobs and the added truck traffic on Highway 1 if the contract is awarded to KDC. One estimate says that KDC’s Green Waste trucking will increase the county’s carbon footprint significantly as well add to the traffic with 16 trips (8 round trips) per work day by big rigs which adds up to about 4,000 additional trips per year on Hwy 1.

Concern is rising in the community about the possibility that an established company with over two decades of experience working in and for the County, Vision Recycling, along with its services and its workforce could be lost if the award is given to KDC.

A number of prominent members of the community have seen it important enough to speak out on the subject.

“For decades, Vision Recycling has been a positive member of our community. They have literally made hundreds of donations to area schools and charitable groups. Why in the world would the County want to replace a five-star business that is providing great local jobs? Our PV Chamber endorses Vision Recycling for their outstanding work in the community.” — Shaz Roth, President/CEO Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture

“Vision Recycling, for over 20 years, has developed custom organic mulches and quality compost from our yards to be used locally and stay in our County. Ecologically, Vision has consistently set a standard of excellence. Hiring an outside company to truck these clean organic materials clear out of Santa Cruz County doesn’t make any sense. In fact, it is downright environmentally backwards! Please talk with your Supervisor about keeping our local company, Vision Recycling.” — Lowell Hurst, Watsonville City Councilman & former Mayor

“This is crazy! Just who are these bureaucrats to recommend that we hire an out-of-county contractor to hijack our organic recyclables? This will devastate 20 local Families by losing their jobs and possibly even their homes. We need to keep Vision local and avoid further congestion on Highway 1. We must protect our environment by not adding thousands of big-rig truck trips. Call your County Supervisor. It’s urgent that your voice is heard!” — Ari Parker, Bradley Elementary School Teacher

•••

If you are interested in the importance of selecting the county’s Green Waste Recycling contractor, contact your County Supervisor (831-454-2200) before the June 27 meeting: John Leopold, 1st District, Email: john.leopold@co.santa-cruz.ca.us – Zach Friend 2nd District, Email: zach.friend@co.santa-cruz.ca.us – Ryan Coonerty 3rd District, Email: ryan.coonerty@santacruzcounty.us – Greg Caput 4th District, Email: greg.caput@co.santa-cruz.ca.us – Bruce McPherson 5th District, Email: bruce.mcpherson@co.santa-cruz.ca.us