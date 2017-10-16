Rate Increase For Most Water Customers

BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) today announced that at the Sept 21 Board of Directors special meeting and public hearing in Ben Lomond, the Board voted unanimously (all board members present) to approve a proposed rate restructuring in order to fund replacement and upgrades for pipeline, pumps and tanks, as well as build financial reserve funds.

The vote followed public comments by local residents and a tally of protest letters received per Proposition 218 rules, which showed the number of letters received fell short of the threshold needed to prevent a rate increase. The new rates will take effect Oct. 1.

Key elements of the approved rate-restructuring plan include:

Rate increases for most customers over a five-year period

Rate decrease for customers with the lowest water usage (approximately 10% of customers), followed by a gradual increase over the following four years

Elimination of the existing drought surcharge

Funding for capital improvement projects, such as replacement of pipelines, tanks and pumps

Funding of a reserve fund for future emergencies and other future operational costs

Shifting of the ratio of revenue from water fees and water use to 30% fees and 70% use, from the existing 50% fees and 50% use

New revenue stabilization rates to offset revenue should water sales fall at least 10% below projections

For more information about rates, including a rate calculator, visit www.slvwd.com.

•••

The San Lorenzo Valley Water District serves more than 7,800 metered connections. The district provides water to the communities of Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond, Zayante, Scotts Valley, Mañana Woods, Felton and Lompico. For more information, visit www.slvwd.com or www.facebook.com/slvwaterdistrict.