Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center Update (From TRC)

Construction on Phase II is currently underway and is comprised of work on both the Rite Aid and Ace Hardware buildings. The final phase of construction is expected to start mid-summer and will include the Aptos Shoes and Apparel building which as of April 30, 2018 has formally closed due to the decline in sales. The building that is currently home to Comerica is under Phase II of construction as well.

Additionally, sandwich-loving locals will be happy to hear that Erik’s Deli will reopen in late spring. Rounding off Phase I, the former Windjammer will become the new home of Comerica Bank later this summer.

TRC’s Senior Vice President of Development, Scott Grady stated, “We are so pleased with the amount of interest and excitement surrounding the redevelopment of Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center.

Our goal is to take a really nice destination and elevate it to meet the rapidly changing dining, health and service needs of the community.”