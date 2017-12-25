TRC (Formerly Terramar Retail Centers), the retail real estate company that owns and operates Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center off Highway 1 at Soquel and State Park Drive in the heart of Aptos, announced an updated timeline for the center’s much-anticipated redevelopment.

TRC secured all the building permits needed to complete the project and began demolition work on October 9. The construction work will be divided into three distinct phases and should take approximately one year to complete. Phasing the project will help maximize traffic flow and minimize inconveniences to the community and center businesses. The majority of stores will be open for business throughout the construction process.

The Safeway, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware anchored center proudly serves the surrounding communities of Seascape, Rio Del Mar, La Selva Beach, Seacliff, and Soquel. TRC is focused on widening the dining, fitness, beauty, and service offerings currently found at the center.

“The County of Santa Cruz has been very responsive and involved in the project, and this helped get things underway before the wet winter weather. Our renovation will consist of new and improved people places such as additional common area seating with shaded tables, refreshed landscaping, and improved paths of travel for pedestrians. We are focused on delivering a shopping center that will be a community gathering place for years to come,” said Scott Grady, Senior Vice President of Development for TRC.