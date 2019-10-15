Rally Your Spirit this October

Presented by Inner Light Ministries Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19

Inner Light Ministries, a shining light in the Santa Cruz community, celebrates a legacy of inspiration, transformation, collaboration, and empowerment as it prepares to relocate from its current Center in Soquel, in early 2020. “Rally Your Spirit” (#RallyYourSpiritFest) is their last big event at their current location.

The evening of Friday, October 18, we rally our spirits with Michael Bernard Beckwith, calling us to be “Spiritual Evolutionaries” in this critical moment in human consciousness. He will be joined by the Inner Light choir; guest artists Heather Houston, Yala Lati, Gina Rene, Michelle Jordan; and band members Etienne Franc, Kevin DiNoto, Annie Stafford, and Kinsha Em. Beckwith will also facilitate a sacred blessing for the release and conversion of Inner Light’s current site into higher and greater usage.

Beckwith, the founder of Agape International Spiritual Center, is a regular collaborator with innovators such as His Holiness the 14th Dali Lama, the United Nations, Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Will I Am, and Stevie Wonder.

“We are going to rock and we are going to roll! We are going to celebrate over 20 years of a powerful ministry,’ Beckwith said. “Lives that have been changed, courses that have been corrected, hearts that have been opened, healings that have happened — through the vibratory frequency of a vision held by Rev Deborah Johnson and Inner Light. The world needs this consciousness now. Don’t sleep through the revolution. Be a Spiritual Evolutionary — we are here for such a time as this.”

On the following Saturday evening, celebrate Inner Light’s history and trajectory. Valerie Joi Fiddmont, founding Music Director, returns with Tammy Hall, Tammi Brown, and Rev Deborah L. Johnson. The reunion choir is open to all past and present members with a rehearsal at 4 p.m. Tribute will also be paid to the numerous organizations and agencies Inner Light has partnered with through the years.

The dynamic Rev. Johnson is a life-time transformational agent who regularly provides critical analysis, and words of inspiration and empowerment throughout the nation and across the globe. She is the recipient of numerous awards including Santa Cruz’s Tony Hill Award honoring leadership in community organizing and bridge building.

“Inner Light ignites possibilities. Our choice to move is more about reorganization than relocation,” said Rev. Johnson, one of Inner Light’s founders. “We are streamlining for more community-based access and participation, locally and globally. We empower the desire and determination to make the world sustainable and compassionate for all. Inner Light is not closing shop; we are opening new windows of collaboration and opportunity. Come to the #RallyYourSpiritFest for a joyous fun-filled time rising together in community.”

The Inner Light Center on Soquel Drive near Cabrillo College has provided a wonderful home and gathering place for many groups and causes over the last 16 years. In order to streamline its operations and to support housing and economic growth in Santa Cruz, Inner Light has sold its property. The Inner Light community will be relocating in early 2020 with interim plans as it continues the search for its next location. Support Inner Light’s ongoing growth and expansion with your recurring donation at tinyurl.com/ILMNewPledge. “Take this consciousness and multiply it!”

Tickets for the Inner Light Ministries #RallyYourSpiritFest are available online at tinyurl.com/ILMSpirit. Each night is $25/advance and $30/door with an Early Bird Special of $22 thru September 15. Saturday’s buffet dinner at 5:00pm is $15/advance sales only. Net proceeds will go towards Inner Light’s reorganization and relocation as it streamlines operations for greater community access and participation.

Email or call Nate Saucier for more information: info@InnerLightMinistries.com, (831) 465-9090 x206, or visit tinyurl.com/ILMSpiritFest

•••

Inner Light is consistently voted in Good Times’ annual poll as one of Santa Cruz’s Best Places to Worship. Founded by Rev Deborah L. Johnson in January 1997, Inner Light is an eclectic, independent, inclusive, spiritual community dedicated to the inner and outer work necessary to bring forth environmental sustainability and social justice. Inner Light brings to town notables such as Bruce Lipton, and Dolores Huerta.

Inner Light collaborates with many organizations including Temple Beth El, Barrios Unidos, Resource Center for Non-Violence, the NAACP, and the Diversity Center. Inner Light sponsors events such as PRIDE, and the MLK Jr. Convocation. Inner Light conducts programs at Pleasant Valley State Prison, and locally distributes over 3,000 pounds of food a week.

Over the past 22 years, Inner Light has donated nearly $450,000 to organizations in Santa Cruz. Its weekly Sunday Service is at 10:30 a.m., at 5630 Soquel Drive in Soquel.

•••

Inner Light Ministries #RallyYourSpiritFest

Inner Light Center, 5630 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 95073

Friday, October 18

“Spiritual Evolutionaries” Answer the Call

7 p.m. Featuring Michael Bernard Beckwith & Inner Light Choir

Guest Artists: Heather Houston & Yala Lati, Gina Rene, and Michelle Jordan

Saturday, October 19

“Inner Light – Forever Rising”

5 p.m. Saturday Buffet Dinner (Advance Sales Only)

7 p.m. Join the Celebration with the Inner Light Reunion Choir

Guest Artists: Valerie Joi Fiddmont, Tammy Hall, Tammi Brown, Rev Deborah L. Johnson

•••

Costs: Each night $25/advance or $30/at the door. Saturday Buffet Dinner $15/advance only.

Tickets: tinyurl.com/ILMSpirit • Event Sponsorship: tinyurl.com/ILMSponsor • Silent Auction Donation: tinyurl.com/ILMAuction

