Rainbow City Limit Celebrates 40th Anniversary!

It was just over 40 years ago, starting with just a dream and a love of Rainbows, when Babette Fenton opened her first shop in the Cooperhouse on the Pacific Garden Mall.

After four great years in the halcyon days of Santa Cruz, Babette moved to Capitola Village to become a part of the vibrant beach scene, and for the next 13 years was located in the Mercantile.

Affectionately known as the Rainbow Shop, Rainbow City Limit has now been located at 116 San Jose Ave in Capitola Village for the past 24 years. The store is located in the middle (and some say it is the heart!) of Capitola Village.

Rainbow City Limit is always bursting with colorful, eclectic and unusual gifts, kites, beach gear and Beatles (remember them!) memorabilia. It’s always a fun place to visit and shop and offers free giftwrap! Open 24/7!

•••

Rainbow City Limit – 116 San Jose Ave., Capitola, CA 95010. Phone #: 831-476-9769. Email: service@rainbowcitylimit.com • Web: www.rainbowcitylimit.com