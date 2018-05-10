50 Years of Family-Owned Quality Business and Service

By Teresa Dance

Rainbow Carpets and Floors celebrates fifty years of local business for good reason. Dean Sturtevant, its owner, said they keep customers happy and have only the best products. Ecologically Green products are the norm at Rainbow Carpets. The store sells and installs luxury hardwood, laminate, ceramic, tile and vinyl flooring as well as carpeting. The store carries a wide range of popular brands such as Armstrong, Mannington, Shaw, and Mohawk.

Dedicated customer service can be expected from its employees. They seek to understand the customer’s lifestyle and use that to create optimal home environments with the kind of flooring selected. Rainbow Carpets’ goal is to make the lives of their customers easy as well as comfortable whether they live near the beach or in the city, whether they are in an agricultural setting or in an office.

Aside from relying on word of mouth referrals and personal relationships, Rainbow Carpets has set a goal to teach potential customers to “think outside the big box”, big box being large chain stores. After all, Dean’s rallying cry is “Our local business cares.”

One customer remarked that she had been to several big stores in San Jose but Rainbow Carpets had better selections in less space.

Services include free estimates, free decorating services, discounts, and zero per cent financing–kinds of services that can only come from a small local business such as Rainbow Carpets.

The store also offers remnants of floor covering left after servicing commercial and residential places. “They are so nice and inexpensive,” said Dean. “It’s worth the drive from anywhere in the central coast.”

In the past, a bin was placed just outside of the store with remnants suitable for small spaces and fun decorating. But Rainbow Carpets’ business has grown so much and with it, the size and quantity of remnants offered.

“If you want our kind of service, you need to think outside the big box stores,” Dean said. “We have recently gone back to our company name Rainbow Carpets to better serve our community.” This move granted him the flexibility to accept large commercial work such as with West Marine.

Prior to this, Rainbow Carpets had closed their Santa Cruz and Gilroy locations to reduce their overhead and to lower prices. Dean proudly stated that such a strategy enabled him to “better serve our community on a much more personal basis.”

He smiled, saying, “We love to have a happy customer when it is all done.”

Fifty years — a remarkable milestone. “We are still here because we have always cared about our customers and the products we give them,” he said.

Dean and his wife Rochelle are grateful to the community for their many years of loyalty. They can’t thank them enough except by being a small family-owned business that works its hardest in providing the best possible products and services for all their customers from Santa Cruz to Monterey.

•••

Rainbow Carpets and Flooring, 416 Airport Blvd. Watsonville, CA 95076. Phone: (831) 728-3131. Hours: Mon –Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays