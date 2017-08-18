Banff Mountain Film Festival

The best high adrenaline films from the Banff Mountain Film Festival are coming to the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on September 22.

There is no better way to get stoked about skiing, biking, riding, or paddling than by seeing the 2017 edition of the Radical Reels Tour! We’re talking jaw-dropping bike jumps, nail-biting kayak drops, and mind-blowing powder. The Radical Reels Tour, presented by the Banff Centre, continues to push boundaries with the best action sports films from the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Experience more than half a dozen wild action sports as seen through the eyes of some of today’s top athletes and most talented adventure sport filmmakers See you there, adrenaline film lovers!

Hosted by the Rio Theatre, the Radical Reels Tour screens in Santa Cruz on September 22 at 7 pm at the Rio Theatre. For tickets and information visit riotheatre.com

Locally Sponsored by Allterra Solar, Apex Adventures, Fox, Santa Cruz Bicycles, the Bicycle Trip, Pacific Edge Climbing Gym, Dream Inn & Aquarius Restaurant, Dig Santa Cruz, Mountain and Sea Adventures, Good Times & SantaCruz.com, Seabright Brewery and Adventure Sports Journal

Program Highlights:

Locked In (24 Min.): Deep in Papua New Guinea’s virgin rainforest, a team of kayakers attempt the first descent of the Beriman River. Sheer canyon walls rising 1500 meters from river level, no escape and rising water levels push the team to the edge in a 13-day descent from high in the Nakani Mountains to the Solomon Sea. This is as remote as river exploration comes in one of the deepest gorges in the South Pacific.

Not2Bad (7 Min.): Anthill Films — the crew behind unReal and NotBad — bring you more wild shenanigans and unbelievable bike riding in Spain.

Sonnie Trotter vs. The Totem Pole (8 Min.) Canadian climbers Sonnie Trotter and Will Stanhope head down under to take a stab at the first continuous, all free ascent of the Ewbank Route on The Totem Pole.

The Trail to Kazbegi (16 Min.) What happens when four like-minded cyclists head into one of the world’s wildest mountain ranges with nothing but their mountain bikes and enough food to survive for 10 days?

The Fledglings (26 Min.) As longtime professional climbers who eat, sleep, and live the sport, Cedar Wright and Matt Segal are used to being competent, comfortable and at the top of their game.

Give Me Five (10 Min.) Join a madcap group of French free falling flyers as they try to perform the aerial stunt of a lifetime in the Chamonix valley.

La Liste (13 Min.) In his search to become a better freerider, Swiss ski phenom Jeremie Heitz compiles a list of the most interesting peaks to ride in the Alps. In the process, he meets the legends of the sport that teach him how to push the boundaries of freeriding.