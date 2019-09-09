Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Ignite your passion for adventure, action, and travel! Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will exhilarate you with amazing big-screen stories when it comes to the Rio Theatre September 20 at 7 pm Journey to exotic locations, paddle the wildest waters, and climb the highest peaks. Get your tickets today and be taken away to the most captivating places on earth.

The 2018/2019 World Tour brings films from the 43rd-annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival to about 550 communities around the globe. From an exploration of remote landscapes and adrenaline-fueled action sports, films in this year’s World Tour are sure to captivate and amaze the explorer within you. We’ve got a great line up of cycling, climbing, skiing, running and horseracing films this year.

Be moved. Be inspired. Don’t miss out. Before purchasing tickets be sure to check out the film ratings if this is a concern for younger audience members.

•••

Locally sponsored by Day One Solar, Giro, Fox, Bicycle Trip, Pacific Edge Climbing Gym, Four Points Sheraton Scotts Valley, Apex Adventures, Santa Cruz Waves, Good Times and Adventure Sports Journal.

For list of films visit riotheatre.com. Tickets on sale now www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4260290