PVUSD’s Early Literacy Classroom Reading Challenge

PVUSD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez has announced a new challenge to classrooms in pre-school to 3rd grade using the early bilingual literacy app Step by Step, Growing Together.

Since the implementation of this literacy app, PVUSD youngest students have read over 33 million words, an additional 15,000 hours of exposure to literacy! PVUSD will award a set of 10 iPads to the top three classrooms where students are reading the most words using this early bilingual literacy app outside of the regular school day in the following categories:

Preschool – TK

Kinder to 1st grade

2nd – 3rd grade

Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent, remarks that, “Paso a Paso, Creciendo Juntos, Step by Step, Growing together is a strategy to accomplish our PVUSD Target for Student Success, and is integral to helping every child read on grade level by 3rd grade.

We are pleased to support our students and future students in becoming successful readers through Paso a Paso. Early access to literacy is key to fostering a love for reading and we are pleased to see the momentum continue in this community.”

It is gratifying to know that our students read every day, and continue their exposure to early literacy at home and during free time at school using this valuable program.