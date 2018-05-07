PVUSD Welcomes Staff to Key Vacancies

In Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s continued endeavor to hire professional, dedicated and skilled personnel, we are thrilled to introduce to the community three new members of the District Office Administration team to replace vacated positions:

Chief Finance Officer

The Business Services and Operations Department welcomes Mr. Joe Dominguez as Chief Finance Officer. He is replacing the CBO position vacated by Melody Canady in November 2017. His official start date is April 9, 2018. Mr. Dominguez is excited to join the PVUSD family. He previously served as the Deputy Chief of Facilities, Planning & Bond Development for Oakland Unified School District providing fiscal oversight of a $600 million bond program that funded new construction and modernization of additional classrooms, new schools and enhanced learning environments with energy efficient heating, lighting and solar upgrades.

Mr. Dominguez is also a proud product of the public educational system and continued his commitment to higher education by obtaining a B.S. Business Management and Masters in Business Administration and received his CBO certification through Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in partnership with School Services of California.

Director Technology Services Department

PVUSD’s Technology Services Department has a new Director replacing Mr. Tim Landeck who vacated the position in January 2018: we are pleased to introduce Mr. Dan Weiser to his new role with PVUSD. Mr. Weiser, who self- describes as “a native to the use of technology in education,” graduated from UCSC with a MA in education and bilingual teaching credential in the mid 1990’s. He began as a teacher at Freedom Elementary before discovering how integrating technology projects into his curriculum motivated and inspired students to make great progress academically.

This experience launched him into exploring various areas of emerging technologies, especially networking and digital curriculum and put together some of the first computer labs in PVUSD and most recently as an Assistant Director for Technology Services, where he has designed and coordinated large-scale network and server infrastructure upgrades at every school in the district.

Human Resources Director for Certificated Staff

Human Resources is delighted to welcome Mrs. Alison Niizawa as the Director for Certificated Staff, replacing Mr. Ken Woods who left the position in June 2017. Until this appointment, Mrs. Niizawa was the Principal at Pajaro Valley High School.

She was born and raised in Santa Cruz county and attended Cabrillo College and San Jose State.

Mrs. Niizawa has worked in Watsonville since she was 15 years old. She started her teaching career here at PVUSD and has been a part of the Pajaro Valley High School community for 14 years. Mrs. Niizawa’s administrative credential and MA in Educational Leadership, as well as her experience as a teacher and administrator, as a collaborator in the negotiations team, and in staffing evaluation and administration, will be a valuable resource for the department and the certificated staff she will serve.

•••

PVUSD invites the community to welcome Mr. Dominguez, Mr. Weiser, and Mrs. Niizawa to their new position!