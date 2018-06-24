PVUSD Reading Challenges a Success!

The end of the school year reading challenge using Step by Step, Growing Together/Paso a Paso, Creciendo Juntos, was a success! Using this bilingual early literacy app, in the 1-month duration of the challenge, PVUSD youngest students have read 28,561,399 million words. Congratulations to the following students for being inspired reading leaders in their categories:

Winner for Preschool – TK: Noah Baliscao (TK in Lola Britton’s class at Mar Vista Elementary)

Winner for Kinder/1st grade: Marcelino Ortiz Carcia (1st grade in Ms. Catherine McMinn’s class at HA Hyde Elementary)

Winner for 2nd/3rd grade: Brandon Corona-Matias (3rd grade in Mr. Daniel Moreno’s class at Starlight Elementary)

Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent, remarks that, “Paso a Paso, Creciendo Juntos, Step by Step, Growing together is a strategy to accomplish our PVUSD Target for Student Success, and is integral to helping every child read on grade level by 3rd grade. We are pleased to support our students and future students in becoming successful readers through Paso a Paso. Early access to literacy is key to fostering a love for reading.”

Thanks to the generosity of our community partners, these winners will each receive 3 movie tickets donated from Green Valley Cinema.

Through the summer break, Dr. Rodriguez has announced another challenge that would result in 3 new winners of donated prizes in the same three categories: Preschool to TK, Kinder to 1st grade, and 2nd grade to 3rd grade.

It is a pleasure to know that our students continue to read every day, and continue their exposure to early literacy at home and during free time at school using this valuable program.