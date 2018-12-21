Header

PVUSD Offering Free Bus Driver Training Classes

By See Below on December 21, 2018

Bus Driver Training Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comPajaro Valley Unified School District is offering free bus driving training classes that can lead to work in the Transportation Department.

Our instructors will provide training to qualify for a commercial driver’s license and school bus driving certificate. These classes have a value of over $5,000.

Classes are scheduled December 21, 22 and 23, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 196 Grimmer Road, Watsonville. For additional information on these classes, please contact Hector Perez, Jr. in the Transportation Department, at 831 728-6400.

www.pvusd.net/pvusdedjoinOnce classes are complete, part of the certification process includes Behind the Wheel training; PVUSD is honored to offer a stipend for qualifying individuals to complete this portion of the test.

Upon completion of the bus driver certification classes and process, you are invited to apply for a bus driver position and join our team; visit and apply at www.pvusd.net/pvusdedjoin.

PVUSD is continuously looking for talented and energetic individuals who are dedicated to the future of our children.

