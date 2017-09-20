PVUSD Gives the Gift of Reading

Paso a Paso, Creciendo Juntos, Step by Step, Growing Together Early Literacy Initiative

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Rodriguez is thrilled to introduce Footsteps 2 Brilliance (F2B) and to invite its entire community to be a part of this early literacy initiative.

On Sunday, September 17, PVUSD participated at the City of Watsonville Fiestas Patrias event where we will be introducing Paso a Paso, Creciendo Juntos/Step by Step, Growing Together (Paso a Paso), the District’s efforts to ensure our students are reading at grade level by 3rd grade. A small group of 20 Early Childhood Education families have already read 85, 581 in just eight weeks. Dr. Rodriguez will be challenging the entire community to read 2 Million words with their children by January 1, 2018.

Not all students have access to early-readiness social or academic opportunities in our community. Through Paso a Paso, Superintendent Rodriguez and her team seek to improve the academic success of children and families in PVUSD and the community as a whole. F2B provides a comprehensive curriculum of over 1,000 English and Spanish books, songs, and games that are fun for children and easy for parents to access on any smartphone, tablet, or computer with or without an Internet connection.

The District is developing an outreach plan to get this program in the hands of every family in our community through multiple community partners such as Salud Para La Gente, PVPSA, First 5, Encompass Head Start and City of Watsonville Parks and Recreation.

“We are honored to partner with Footsteps 2 Brilliance in this transformative community-wide initiative that gives all children equal access to high quality bilingual English and Spanish literacy instruction. PVUSD believes this is a powerful and effective model to prepare our youngest to be ready for school,” stated Dr. Rodriguez.

It is an initiative that involves parents, community members, teachers and school leaders to create a long–lasting communitywide commitment to the success of every child. Superintendent Rodriguez and the Board of Trustees are confident that this collaborative effort will improve academic success of children and their families for years to come.