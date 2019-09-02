PVUSD Gains New Board Members

Assistant Principal for PV High and Science Coordinator Appointed

Pajaro Valley Unified School District is pleased to announce the following administrative appointments, both replacement positions, as approved at the August 21 Board of Trustees meeting: Juanita Aguilera is promoted to Assistant Principal at Pajaro Valley High School and Mike Russo is the Science Coordinator.

Juanita Aguilera

Assistant Principal, Pajaro Valley High School

Ms. Aguilera has been serving students of Pajaro Valley since 1987 in the capacity of Instructional Support Specialist for the Migrant Education program before becoming an English Learner Specialist at Pajaro Valley High School.

Ms. Aguilera is a local resident of Watsonville and a former student of PVUSD. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies/Spanish and Teaching Credential from San Jose State University and her Masters of Education in Administration from Concordia University Irvine.

We are proud to welcome this highly accomplished educator to her new administrative role.

Mike Russo

Coordinator of Science

Mr. Russo began his education career in 1991 as a Biology teacher at Watsonville High School before going abroad to teach in Italy and Ecuador. For the past 15 years, Mr. Russo has been working for the New Teacher Center as a Senior Program Director for the East Side Alliance.

He received his Bachelors in Biology from UCSC, Masters in Secondary Education from the University of Alabama and is currently working on his Administrative Credential from the Learning Education Activities Program (LEAP) through Santa Clara County Office of Education. Mr. Russo brings a wealth of knowledge in providing professional development to teachers and administrators.

We are proud to welcome this highly accomplished educator back to the PVUSD #OneTeam in his new administrative role.

•••

For more information: www.pvusd.net