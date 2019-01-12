PVUSD Board Welcomes New Staff

On Wednesday December 12, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees welcomed new staff and was happy to see that staff promoted from within.

“Having effective leadership at PVUSD is key to ensuring that we continue to improve student achievement. Mr. Andrew Singleton, Mr. Harendra Goonetilleke and Mr. Burr Guthrie bring expertise that support our efforts and elevate our students’ experience. We are looking forward to the work ahead,” said Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent.

Andrew Singleton

Principal – Pacific Coast Charter School

Mr. Singleton will serve students of PVUSD as Principal for Pacific Coast Charter School. Mr. Singleton began his teaching career at PVUSD in 2001 as a Health Teacher at Aptos High for one year.

He continued his teaching career in Arizona, promoting to Assistant Director in Administration in 2003 and to Principal in 2005. Mr. Singleton returned to our District in 2014 to serve as principal of Renaissance High School where he promoted a culture of academic and personal excellence. PVUSD and the PCCS communities are pleased to welcome Mr. Singleton as their Principal.

Harendra Goonetilleke

Systems Engineer – Technology

Mr. Goonetilleke will serve the students of PVUSD as Systems Engineer for PVUSD’s Technology Services Department. Mr. Goonetilleke is no stranger to the PVUSD’s Technology Services Department or PVUSD. He first served our students as a 4th and 5th grade teacher at Mintie White Elementary School.

He moved on to the Lead Technology and Innovation Coach in the Technology Services Department. In this capacity, he supported large-scale technology related staff development K-12, collaborated with other departments to implement new initiatives and coordinated numerous implementations of technology based instructional programs.

Mr. Goonetilleke brings extensive experience to his new position as Systems Engineer and will continue to do good work for the district as a whole. Both his site experience and district office work will ensure he continues to support our students and the goal of preparing them for college and career.

Burr Guthrie

Coordinator – Adult Education

Mr. Guthrie is ready to return to PVUSD as Adult Education as Coordinator to support PVUSD model Adult Education program as it expands to Santa Cruz and Davenport. His is joining us from Campbell Adult and Community Education, where he served as Program Coordinator since 2010, supporting school sites and the regional consortium to ensure adequate programs and student access to services.

Prior to that, Mr. Guthrie served as Principal in the Berkeley Adult School where he was the educational leader responsible for human resources functions, curriculum evaluation, and student discipline.

As an Administrator for Oakland Adult and Career Education, he was responsible for coordinating programs and activities, assisting with student behavior, curriculum development and facilities. Prior to Oakland, he served as Assistant Director at Tamalpais Adult and Community Education. In 2000, Mr. Guthrie worked for PVUSD’s Adult Education program as teacher and department head through 2005.

We are pleased to welcome him back to PVUSD where Mr. Guthrie’s experience in staffing, budgeting, curriculum, assessment and accountability will support student achievement efforts.

The District is pleased to welcome Mr. Singleton, Mr. Goonetileke and Mr. Guthrie to our team.