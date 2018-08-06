PVUSD Agreement With CSEA Includes 6% Salary Increase

Board Approves Tentative Contract with California School Employees Association

By Dr. Chona Killeen, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board (PVUSD) of Trustees approved the Tentative Agreement with California School Employees Association (CSEA) at the July 28, 2018 Board meeting. Trustees expressed their appreciation for the collaboration between both PVUSD and CSEA to ensure the best outcomes for classified employees.

“The board was very pleased with the respectful negotiations process with CSEA. Both the District leadership and CSEA kept a focus on fiscal solvency while determining the best package we could afford. The new contract reflects the respect we have for the important role Classified employees play every day as we move forward to improve student performance,” said Leslie DeRose, Board President.

Superintendent, Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, said, “Classified employees’ contributions every day to district functions are vital to student achievement, parent engagement, fiscal solvency, adequate learning environments, and organized systems. The agreement shows a mutual commitment to working together for the benefit of our students and to finding a compromise that maintains financial stability.”

The teams were collaborative, professional, and creative enabling reaching an agreement after only four meetings on several articles.

Significant elements of the agreement included the Pay and Allowances Article, with a 3% increase to the salary schedule (1% Me Too from 2016-17 and 2% for 2017-18 contingent on copay/prescriptions) and 3% for 2018-19. The longevity issue was addressed as the PVUSD moved to a percentage calculation geared to retain employees without adding cost.

CSEA agreed to end all double coverage on medical benefits for a cost savings of over $340,000, which will offset the percentage increase in longevity stipend.

The Classified Collective Bargaining Agreement is for three years from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021.