PVP Receives Grant From Monterey Peninsula Foundation

The Monterey Peninsula Foundation generously awarded Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) a $100,000 grant for capital support, with an additional $50,000 grant for additional operating support to go towards the new PVPSA home at 411 East Lake Avenue in Watsonville.

“This new home will be a warm, welcoming environment for children and families; a place where they will feel safe, supported, and encouraged to move forward to a thriving life,” stated Erica Padilla-Chavez, Chief Executive Officer at PVPSA.

PVPSA’s Kids Corner Plus! Capital Campaign has raised $2.7 million of the $3.1 million project that will expand the services of PVPSA to reach even more children and families of the Pajaro Valley.

This new home, located on the corner of East Lake and Brewington in Watsonville, will allow the organization to meet the growing need of services, have an efficient central location for staff, and offer an encouraging, warm environment for support groups, therapy sessions and community gatherings. The new space will allow PVPSA to continue to work with the community for years to come while revitalizing a very important corridor in the City of Watsonville.

“Pajaro Valley Prevention & Student Assistance is a valuable resource, providing mental health and substance abuse intervention services for youth in our community. We believe that this capital expansion project will make a significant difference to youth and families in Pajaro Valley and Watsonville,” said Steve John, CEO of Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

Since its establishment the Monterey Peninsula Foundation has given millions to local organizations and awards grants to nonprofit organizations that benefit the community in the focus areas of arts and culture, community and environment, education, health and human services, and youth.

•••

PVPSA’s mission is to improve the quality of life of the students and families of the Pajaro Valley by providing health education, counseling and prevention services, and by advocating for public policies that protect the health of our community. Annually 6,820 children are served by PVPSA with over 525 parents and caregivers receiving parental education and support.