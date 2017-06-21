PVA Members’ Exhibit 2017: Color!

Color! The very idea excites us in many ways. Pajaro Valley Arts (PVA) presents its annual members show with the title and theme of Color. Artists were asked to prepare works of art that generated the many facets of color.

Color produces a certain mood or atmosphere; it creates space, light and shadows; and introduces symbolic associations. Color effects the composition of a piece of art and describes a scene in new and creative ways.

In art making, color allows the artist to create individuality and flare. Color can be used to evoke a certain mood, to create a message or arouse a response in the viewer. Artists use the positive or negative attributes of color in their work.

The resulting show is an amazing journey through different rooms, such as the red room, the blue room etc. with various feelings caused by each color.

The exhibition Color! opened June 7 and continues through July 23, with the artists’ reception on June 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pajaro Valley Arts is located at 37 Sudden Street in Watsonville (next to the YMCA). Hours are Wednesdays through Sunday from 11:00 to 4:00. Admission Free.

•••

Pajaro Valley Arts, 37 Sudden Street, Watsonville • www.pajarovalleyartscouncil.org