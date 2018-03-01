The Santa Cruz County Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, Youth Advisory Board and Homeless Action Partnership are very pleased to release an Invitation for Innovative Proposals to address homelessness among local youth.

In January 2017, Santa Cruz County was one of 10 communities nationwide to receive a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program Grant. The $2.2 million award is meant to address homelessness among local youths and young adults age 18-24.

“Youth homelessness is a growing problem in Santa Cruz County and elsewhere. This grant will allow our community to take meaningful steps to address the problem at the local level,” said Louie Ugarte Jr., a member of the Youth Advisory Board.

Over the past year, stakeholders and local youth have created a Santa Cruz County Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project Coordinated Community Plan, which identifies priority housing and service projects that build upon past successes and targets critical service gaps.

The County and its partners are now seeking innovative proposals to address those priority areas. The Coordinated Community Plan, Invitation for Innovative Proposals and more are available at www.santacruzcounty.us/YHDP.

Letters of intent are due March 1, with full proposals due April 20. Questions may be directed to: Rayne Marr Homeless Services Coordinator rayne.marr@santacruzcounty.us 831-454-3411 • Tony Gardner Consultant tonygardnerconsulting@yahoo.com 415-458-2460