Project Bike Tech Course

Approved For College Elective Credit In California

The Bicycle Technology 1 course, created by Project Bike Tech and available in select Santa Cruz County area high schools, is now UC/USC “g” approved for college elective credit.

Project Bike Tech (PBT) is the leading high school focused bicycle mechanics program in the country. Throughout its ten-year history, PBT has helped prepare numerous young people for careers in the bicycle industry and beyond. Founded in Santa Cruz, California, PBT has attracted a broad range of supporters from across the bicycle industry and is poised to bring its program to high school students across the country.

The PBT course has been well received by an educational system that is increasingly demanding more Career Technical Education programs which prepare students to be college and/or career ready upon graduation. The intent of the college-preparatory elective requirement for PBT students is to encourage prospective UC students to fill out their high school programs with courses taken in grades 9-12 that will meet a number of objectives, giving them a jump on college credits. This ensures that students completing a Bicycle Technology 1 course have attained a body of general knowledge that will provide breadth and perspective to new, more advanced study.

Courses specifically approved in the “g” subject area include those such as political science, economics, geography, psychology, sociology, computer science, computer programming and others. The Bicycle Technology 1 elective course has appropriate prerequisites and presents material at a sufficient depth to allow students to achieve mastery of fundamental knowledge that prepares them for University work or a future career path.

