Princess Leia: Guess Who’s in Charge?

Princess Leia (ID #A248484) is a little spitfire! She is opinionated, passionate, and can be won over with some string cheese. Like her name, she is a fierce princess and doesn’t always roll out the welcome mat for bigger dogs but has proven she can co-exist. Even so, she has done well in playgroups once initial greetings are over. She is a dog full of personality and would do best with female adopter.

Princess Leia is an 8 year-old spayed female black and tan Chihuahua.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182