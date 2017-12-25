Porter Memorial Library’s 2018 MTA Series

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 • 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bertram Izant will open the Porter Memorial Library’s 2018 Meet the Author Series. He will speak about his book Writings, Memories: Glimpses of Santa Cruz and Soquel from three Pioneer Families. Bert’s ancestors of the Folsom family arrived in Santa Cruz in 1854 and of the Izant family in 1888.

His ancestors of the Read family settled in Soquel in 1912, and his grandparents Bertram and Ida Izant moved to Soquel in 1920. Bert’s parents Bertram Folsom Izant and Gladys Read Izant were married at their home on Soquel Drive (then Highway 1) in 1937.

Bert’s father founded the Izant’s hardware store in Soquel in 1941. While born and raised in Soquel, Bert has not lived in Santa Cruz County since 1959, although he is still a member of the Congregational Church of Soquel.

Bert will share readings from Writings, Memories on sections that he believes will be relevant to persons interested in Santa Cruz and Soquel history. His brother will read his two-page essay from the book regarding a seminal event that occurred in Soquel on January 12, 1955.

The Meet the Author programs are informal coffee hours around the fireplace where local authors discuss their works, answer questions form the audience and autograph copies of their books. The programs are free and open to the public. They are scheduled for the second Wednesday of January, February, March and April at 10:30 a.m.

Refreshments and coffee will be served with The Ugly Mug providing the coffee. The library is located at 3050 Porter Street, Soquel. Limited parking is available behind the library. Enter from Soquel Drive into the Bagelry parking lot and drive through to the left.

For more information, call the library at 475-3326 during library hours: Monday-Friday 12-4 and Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., or visit the library website at: www.porterml.org

