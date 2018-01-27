Porter Memorial Library 2018 MTA Series

Nancy Lynn Jarvis

Wednesday, February 14 – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Nancy Lynn Jarvis will visit the Porter Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 14 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss her various books and ones still being written. Nancy finally acknowledged she was having too much fun writing to ever sell another house, so she let her license lapse after her twenty-fifth anniversary in real estate.

Nancy’s philosophy is that you should try something radically different every few years. Writing is one of her latest adventures. She invites you to take a peek into the real estate world through the stories that form the backdrop of her Regan McHenry mysteries. The murders are fictional, but the real estate details and ideas come from her experiences.

Nancy is working on book seven in the series and then plans a new series called Geezers With Tools (double entendre intended) about two retired men who start a handyman business. One man is recently widowed and needs to fill his time, and the other thinks the business will be a good way to meet women.

The Porter Memorial Library is pleased to host Nancy since she was previously employed by the Santa Cruz County Library System and worked at The Porter Memorial Library when it was part of the county library system.

The Meet the Author programs are informal coffee hours around the fireplace where local authors discuss their works, answer questions form the audience and autograph copies of their books. The programs are free and open to the public. They are scheduled for the second Wednesday of January, February, March and April at 10:30 a.m.

Refreshments and coffee will be served with The Ugly Mug providing the coffee.

The library is located at 3050 Porter Street, Soquel. Limited parking is available behind the library. Enter from Soquel Drive into the Bagelry parking lot and drive through to the left.

For more information, call the library at 475-3326 during library hours: Monday-Friday 12-4 and Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., or visit the library website at: www.porterml.org

Upcoming Authors: • Alesa Lightbourne March 14 • Steve Kettmann April 11