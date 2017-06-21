At Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) today announced eight food vendors are confirmed to offer a diverse array of lunch items at its PopUp Picnics in the Park at Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park in downtown Santa Cruz.

The picnics will take place every Thursday from June 15 through Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Items for purchase will range from $2 to $10. Vendors will donate 5 percent of their proceeds back to Friends on behalf of the Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park to fund education and restoration projects at the park.

Taquitos Gabriel, a favorite from the 2016 PopUp Picnics in the Park series, will serve food at the first picnic on Thursday, June 15. The menu will include three tacos ($5), taco plates ($8), burritos ($8), cheese quesadillas ($3), meat quesadillas ($8), and watermelon and horchata aguas frescas ($2).

“Lunching at Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park is always a treat, and PopUp Picnics in the Park give the community another opportunity to enjoy this out-of-the-way space downtown,” said Bonny Hawley, executive director of Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks. “We are excited to offer visitors delicious food options and a relaxing outdoor experience this summer.”

Future PopUp Picnics in the Park food vendors will include Happy Dog Hot Dogs on June 22, Chef Ana Fabian Mendoza serving mole on June 29, Turkey Boat on July 6, Club Tuxpan with a Jalisco-themed menu on July 13, the Homeless Garden Project on July 20, Empire Grade Purveyors on Aug. 3 and tamales by Joli Mole on Aug. 17. Taquitos Gabriel will return for lunch service on July 27 and Aug. 10.

Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, “Your State Park Downtown,” is home to the oldest building in Santa Cruz County. Built between 1822 and 1824 by local Ohlonean and Yokuts Indians, the park’s signature adobe is the only remaining structure from Mission Santa Cruz, founded in 1791.

One of just four adobe buildings left in Santa Cruz County, it is the only building of its kind preserved as a museum in the State of California. The adobe served as housing for Neophyte families who lived and worked at the Mission, which operated until 1834 when it was secularized. After decades of private ownership, the adobe was sold to the State of California, extensively restored and finally opened in 1991 to the public as the Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park.

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks saved Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park from closure in 2012.

Friends funds interpretation services and a portion of park operations, and also runs the Mission ParkStore. In addition, Friends has implemented key improvements at the park, including a remodel of the patio, the opening of new interpretive exhibits, renovated outdoor cooking facilities and new hours of operation to serve local school children.

Friends also established several special events at the park, including the annual Mole & Mariachi Festival each September, movie nights, live music and food events. The park is supported by the Mission Committee, members of which include representatives of Friends, State Parks and dedicated community volunteers.

•••

For more information about Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, visit www.thatsmypark.org/projects/santa-cruz-mission or www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=548.