Popular Local Band “No Respect!” to Perform

The Testicle Festival, put on by the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau will be held on Saturday, August 26 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Estrada Deer Camp in Watsonville.

The band “No Respect!” has been selected to play at the Festival. They are known for their wide range of songs – from Rock n’ Roll to even Latin.

Popular local chef Loretta Estrada will be preparing the Rocky Mountain Oysters for the Testicle Festival and firefighter Derek Witmer will be barbequing the chicken. The price, which includes the rocky mountain oysters and full chicken barbeque dinner, is $50 for adults, $20 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. The event will have a raffle, live and silent auction as well as a horseshoe contest for adults and children.

The very popular “It’s All in the Sauce” contest will be held with two divisions – Amateur and Commercial allowing home cooks and restaurants to compete in different categories. The sauces are to be enjoyed with the Rocky Mountain Oysters and each attendee will be able to vote on their favorite choice.

If you haven’t tried a rocky mountain oyster, now is the time! Please call the Agri-Culture Office for tickets, 831-722-6622 or find the Testicle Festival on www.eventbrite.com.