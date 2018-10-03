Poll Workers Needed for the November Election

Be a poll worker, serve your community, and get paid! Positions are still available for civic-minded people who want to work in the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6.

To serve in the polls, a person must be a registered voter or a legal resident. High school students may also serve in the polls if they are age 16 or over, a U.S. citizen or legal resident, with at least a 2.5 grade point average. Students need approval from a teacher and a parent.

“Right now, we are short about 45 people,” County Clerk Gail Pellerin said. “We especially need people who speak Spanish and people who can work in south county and the summit. However, we have openings throughout the county, so please sign up!”

There are three positions available: Inspector, Electronic Voting Specialist, and Clerk.

The Inspector is the person in charge of the polling place who must have transportation and ability to pick up and return election equipment.

The Electronic Voting Specialist (EVS) is the person who manages the voting equipment on Election Day.

And at least 3 Clerks are needed at each polling place to process and assist voters.

The department especially needs people who speak Spanish, Chinese, or Tagalog. The office is also recruiting 10 people with transportation to serve as stand-by clerks who can be dispatched anywhere in the county on Election Day.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Poll workers must report to duty an hour prior to opening the polls and must stay two or more hours after the polls close to prepare the equipment and election materials for return to the central counting location. Poll workers are provided breaks throughout the day.

Poll workers are paid $110 for clerks and $150 for inspectors, plus an additional $20 for attending the training class and $30 for the EVS training, if they complete their service at the polls.

There are 144 voting precincts for the November 6 Election which are located at schools, churches, parks, libraries, fire stations, local businesses, and other public buildings.

Poll worker duties include attending the appropriate training classes held in advance of the election, setting up the polling place on Election Day, opening the polls, assisting voters, closing the polls, certifying the work completed, and delivering election materials to the election return center.

For more information or to apply please go to www.votescount.com. If you have questions, please contact Lynn Stipes at 831-454-2416, lynn.stipes@santacruzcounty.us.