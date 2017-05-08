PMG Joins Dignity Health Medical Foundation

SANTA CRUZ — Dignity Health Medical Foundation (DHMF) has signed an agreement with Physicians Medical Group of Santa Cruz (PMG), the largest network of independent primary care and specialist physicians in Santa Cruz County, to purchase their Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) health plan administrative functions. The agreement is estimated to take effect in July 2017.

The independent physicians will affiliate with Dignity Health Medical Foundation, and PMG will change its name to Dignity Health Integrated Network – Santa Cruz (DHIN). The affiliation will help local physicians stay independent in an ever-changing health care landscape.

There is no action for PMG members (patients) to take as a result of this change. Members should continue to see their same primary and specialty care providers and do not need to change health plans. Members with HMO plans will start receiving information from DHIN after the agreement takes effect. Patients with non-HMO coverage will not experience any changes.

DHMF supports physician medical groups, independent physician associations and network providers, representing 1,500 employed and independent providers across California. In Santa Cruz, Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican (Hospital) operates 18 medical offices throughout the county and employs 70 health care providers in 12 specialties.

Physicians Medical Group of Santa Cruz (PMG) offers the largest network of independent Primary Care Physicians and Specialists in Santa Cruz County and provides quality healthcare services to the communities of Santa Cruz County. PMG is comprised of hundreds of providers, 42 specialties, and 100 locations.

For more information on Dignity Health Medical Foundation and the wide range of services it provides, please visit www.dhmf.org.