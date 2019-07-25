Plastics Survey Available Online

Santa Cruz County’s has long been a leader in environmental protection, receiving numerous state and national awards for innovative solutions to reduce waste including bans on single-use plastic bags, polystyrene products, single-use personal care products in visitor accommodations, straws and other contributors to environmental waste.

Due to ongoing turmoil in the global recycling market and the increasing concerns about litter and plastic pollution — including a recent study showing alarming levels of plastic pollution in Monterey Bay — the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will soon be considering additional policies to protect public health and the local environment.

The County is seeking public input on potential environmental protection measures. Those concerned about plastics and plastics regulation are invited to take a quick online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SantaCruzCountyPlasticPollutionSurvey.

The Board of Supervisors expects to begin discussions on additional environmental protection measures at its August 6, 2019 meeting, held at 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. Meetings are free and open to the public.

•••

For more info: www.santacruzcounty.us