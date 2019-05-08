Header

PJ Sparkles

By See Below on May 8, 2019

PJ Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comPJ (ID#A255219) was surrendered to the Shelter after her owner could no longer care for her. PJ used to live outside, but has adapted well to an indoor environment. An independent, smart rabbit, PJ will hop to her x-pen all by herself so volunteers can clean her kennel.

She likes to explore her “Cottontail Cottage” when out of the kennel and can be affectionate and responsive to her human caretakers. If you are rabbit person, come meet this intelligent, cute rabbit today!

PJ Sparkles is a black, spayed female rabbit.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSanta Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

  • Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062
    • Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076
    • Hours: Monday – Saturday  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182

