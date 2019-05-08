PJ (ID#A255219) was surrendered to the Shelter after her owner could no longer care for her. PJ used to live outside, but has adapted well to an indoor environment. An independent, smart rabbit, PJ will hop to her x-pen all by herself so volunteers can clean her kennel.

She likes to explore her “Cottontail Cottage” when out of the kennel and can be affectionate and responsive to her human caretakers. If you are rabbit person, come meet this intelligent, cute rabbit today!

PJ Sparkles is a black, spayed female rabbit.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182