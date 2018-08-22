Pinto Lake Pump Track Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

County Supervisor Greg Caput, Board Chair Zach Friend and the Santa Cruz County Department of Parks, Open Space and Cultural Services attended a groundbreaking Monday, August 13, for a new pump track at Pinto Lake County Park.

Pump tracks serve as training grounds for budding local mountain bikers, with the sport having deep roots in Santa Cruz County. But the Pajaro Valley has often been left behind when it comes to planning and locating mountain biking activities and facilities. The Pinto Lake project represents the first pump track in Pajaro Valley.

Friend and Caput have been supporters of the pump track project, directing County Parks to identify a site and hold a community meeting to help develop the proposal. The project to be completed in approximately two months, and meets the County Strategic Plan goal of enhanced parks experiences and access to recreational opportunities.

A & C Grading was awarded the contract for site preparation, and the County has been working with Alex Fowler of Action Sports Construction on track design and completion.

Boulder, Colo.-based People for Bikes donated $10,000 toward the cost of the project. Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz is also major supporter. The Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, City of Watsonville and Watsonville Wetlands Watch have also contributed to the project by providing additional stormwater improvements through grant funding.

Pinto Lake Pump Track to open fall 2018, Pinto Lake County Park, 757 Green Valley Rd.