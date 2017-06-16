Pianist Yuja Wang

Presented by the Santa Cruz Symphony

Yuja Wang returns to California to perform two concerts with the Santa Cruz Symphony. Affectionately titled “Yuja II” this series features performances of Brahms’ and Beethoven’s First Piano Concerti, hosted on June 24 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and on June 25 at the Mello Center for the Performing Arts.

Brahms is her latest passion. “In my 20s, I thought Brahms was square.” She turned 30 in February. “My favorite right now is the Intermezzi Op 117, No 3 in C sharp minor. Oh my God, I love it! With Brahms, you need to feel grounded, as if the power comes up from your feet and the keyboard becomes an extension of your hands.”

Yuja is considered by many the greatest living pianist today and does not shy away from tackling any challenge in front of her. That, combined with her love of fashion, make hers a concert you won’t want to miss!

For those who missed the opportunity to hear Yuja in February, and for all those who can’t wait to hear her again, this is your chance! Audiences, musicians and critics alike loved her performances in February. Below are some of the comments from the reviews of the first concert.

Peninsula Reviews: Yuja Wang is one of those incredible pianists who appears on the classical musical scene every few years with the ability to set the keyboard on fire with her technical capacity and musical prowess to master a nearly impossible work while displaying a depth of understanding and an effortless virtuosity. She demonstrated these skills in Sunday’s concert where she was perfectly matched with Maestro Stewart’s keen ear and direction.

SF Classical Voice: Yuja’s characteristic drive and energy made her playing sound sparkly, with strong rhythmic emphasis. She found the kinetic “push” even in Brahms’ most contemplative music. The Andante, the most lyrical movement, she played with as much strength as reasonably possible, gently but with drive. The light-toned finale came across like the Andante, only faster. There was nothing gaudy about any of this. Yuja offered a polite glimpse into the blood rushing through Brahms’ arteries.

Concerts are on June 24 at 7:30 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and June 25 at 2 pm at the Mello Center for the Performing Arts in Watsonville.

