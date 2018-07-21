Hospice of Santa Cruz County hosts Pet Companion Informational Meeting

Hospice of Santa Cruz County is looking for caring, compassionate adults with friendly pet dogs to share two or more hours a week with hospice patients and families who will benefit from connecting with a furry friend.

The Pet Companion Program is a vital and rewarding component of our Volunteer Visitor Program. If you and your pet love people and are interested in giving back, please join us for an informational meet-up on Saturday, July 28 at Oceanview Park in Santa Cruz, 10-11 a.m. Join Forbes Ellis, Director of Volunteer Services and bring your dog and learn more about how you and your pet can make a difference in our community.

Volunteers and their pet companions participate in the Hospice of Santa Cruz County Volunteer Visitor training so they learn the skills they need to support hospice patients and their loved ones.

The eight-session training for humans is held on two partial Saturdays and six Wednesday evenings starting on September 5, 2018 and running through October 13, 2018. Training sessions take place at Hospice of Santa Cruz County in our Scott’s Valley office.

Hospice of Santa Cruz County envisions a community where all people live and die with dignity. Since 1978, the organization has honored the choices of individuals and families by providing exemplary end-of-life care and grief support.

As the county’s leading nonprofit provider of hospice care, the hospice program is enriched by community grief support, a children’s bereavement camp, transitional care and palliative care services, pet companion and music therapy programs, hospice care for veterans, and end-of-life education and outreach. Hospice of Santa Cruz County serves approximately 3,500 Santa Cruz County residents annually.

•••

Hospice of Santa Cruz County serving our community from two locations: The Mary & Richard Solari Center for Compassionate Care, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley and The Borina Family Center for Compassionate Care, 65 Nielson Street, Suite 121 Watsonville. Call: 831-430-3000 Email: info@hospicesantacruz.org Website: https://www.hospicesantacruz.org