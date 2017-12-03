Performing Arts Center Open House

By Trish Melehan, SV City Arts Commissioner and SVC Theater Guild Secretary

The Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild is opening the doors to the coming Performing Arts Center next to the Scotts Valley Public Library at 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley on Dec. 14 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The public is invited to drop by for Christmas cheer, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa will be attending along with local caroling groups. The Guild looks forward to presenting its building blueprint and sharing with the interested public its future construction plans for the site.

2017 has been an exciting year for the project, which has been in the works since 2013. The Guild was successful in getting a building permit from The City of Scotts Valley, which will enable them to break ground in 2018. Much of the work in demolishing the former roller rink site, preparing it for construction and drawing up plans to submit for permits has been accomplished by scores of volunteers who donated their labor and supplies. Several professionals also offered their services and expertise.

Many hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations of lighting equipment, seating, and other necessary fixtures have been received and are waiting to be installed. The Guild is grateful for the generous financial gifts and grants they have received that have allowed them to cover the cost of architecture and engineering and to complete the building plans.

The Guild now needs to drive for completion of this important addition to Scotts Valley and they will need to raise additional funds. The Guild is reaching out to the general public for support in order to satisfy the needs of retrofitting and upgrading the site to meet current building codes. Their Capital Campaign has established a goal of raising another $100,000 before 2017 year’s end.

Name A Seat — The best seat in the house is waiting for a name. Dedicating a seat is a visible and lasting way to show your support. Honor a friend, family member or place your name on a seat for $1,000 or an aisle seat for $1,500.

A Performing Arts Center and Theater located in the heart of what is slated to be a real “downtown” for the City of Scotts Valley will lend a cultural dimension and provide an economic hub that has been sorely lacking since the closure of the Bethany University Theater in 2012. It will also afford residents and visitors of the greater Santa Cruz area a new and welcoming venue for outside performing arts groups, schools, and other organizations.

•••

The site is located next to the Scotts Valley Public Library at 251 Kings Village Rd. For more information visit the Guild’s website: https://www.svctheaterguild.org

The current design for Proscenium Performance Theater Features includes:

9,000 Square Foot Facility • 230 Seats • Expansive Lobby With Room For Art Displays & Concessions • Scenery Battens • Technical Fixtures and Equipment to Support Full Theatrical Operations • Dressing Rooms • Ada Access