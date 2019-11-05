Paving the Way To The New Capitola Library

Do you ever drive or walk by the construction site of the new Capitola Branch Library? If you haven’t done that lately, you’re missing a very special sight. The walls are up and soon the roof will go on the building. If the intersection of Clares St. and Wharf Rd. isn’t on your usual route, have a look at the webcam link on the Friends of the Capitola Library website. Click on the new library updates and watch the construction progress.

With any luck sometime around the end of next April Otto Construction is hoping to put the finishing touches on the building. When they do, the library staff can turn a building into a library for all of us to use.

Have you thought about putting your own stamp on that fine new building? No, not the graffiti kind. How about purchasing a paver with your own inscription? The pavers will be installed in the walkway leading up to the main entrance. They will be engraved with all sorts of messages and names. Already there are names of families, children, and grandchildren.

Some businesses and organizations have purchased pavers to show their support. People have chosen to honor a person or a pet they care about. The messages many people have put on their pavers capture their thoughts about the importance of reading and public libraries. Some have selected a quotation from a favorite author. A paver is a very personal mark on the library, one that will be in place for a very long time.

When she ordered her paver, Denise Leonberger-Celli wrote,“ Tom and I are so happy we purchased an engraved paver for the entrance to the new Capitola Library. We like being a small part of our free public educational system.

We encourage everyone to buy a paver for your little reader or all your loved ones, so they too can feel proud to support the public library and Capitola. Our hope is that everyone will use our libraries so books will continue to be available to all readers rich or poor.”

What would you put on your paver? Don’t wait to join the fun. Think about how you might pave the way to the new building. These pavers, by the way, make great gifts.

•••

The deadline to place your order is January 2, 2020. To purchase a paver, go here: https://capitolalibraryfriends.org/donate