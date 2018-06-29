Paul Eastman Receives Remodeling Industry Award

Local Business Owner, Paul Eastman of The Skylight Place in Capitola, has been recognized as one of the top promising remodeling professionals in the nation. Every year, through their “Forty Under 40 Awards Program,” the editorial staff of Pro Remodeler Magazine recognizes 40 young and promising industry professionals who represent the remodeling industry.

Paul Eastman was recognized as a leader in the remodeling industry for overcoming today’s labor shortage and embracing the next generation in technology. Paul is committed to taking remodeling into a new era of professionalism and efficiency.

Paul is a second-generation owner of The Skylight Place, a company specializing in new construction and replacement windows and doors. The Skylight Place serves residential and commercial clients in Santa Cruz County.

“I am grateful and honored to receive this award,” Paul said. “It is gratifying to be recognized alongside this wonderful group of industry professionals.”

Paul has also authored numerous educational articles about window and skylight products: “How to Pick the Perfect Window,” “What Skylight is Right For You,” and “Is Low Efficiency Glass Right for You.” These articles are designed to assist consumers in navigating their product choices.

For more information contact Paul Eastman: The Skylight Place, 4850 Capitola Road Capitola, 95010 • 831-704-5277, Website: www.skylightplace.com