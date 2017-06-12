Patrick Wants to be YOUR Long-Term Companion

A Good Samaritan brought Patrick (A234193) to the shelter because they were worried about him living on the streets. He was previously neutered and has a “tipped” right ear (to signify that he is fixed), but whoever neutered him failed to implant a microchip. No one came looking for him therefore he is trying to find a new person. He can be shy at times but is generally people-oriented and affectionate.

Patrick has spent time with our Youth Volunteers, so a household with respectful, school-aged children, might be a fine one for him. His young friends are baffled by he hasn’t been adopted yet. We are too! He is our longest term feline resident and has been with us for three months…

Patrick is a neutered/male, five-year-old, grey tabby, with short-fur, and amazing golden eyes.

To adopt your new friend, come to Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz

