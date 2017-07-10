April 14, 1927 ~ June 16, 2017

As a third generation Santa Cruz Mountain farm girl, Patricia Ann Bonora grew up always working hard. Her parents, Arno and Charlotte Fidel, were respected farmers and early settlers of the predominately Swiss-German Skyland community. Pat was a dedicated student, walking nearly three miles to school, and to her piano and violin lessons. Her love for piano continued all her life. She would gladly play “The Chariot Race” for any requesting visitor. As the only girl in the midst of four brothers, Pat held her own in baseball games and hiked the hills alongside the boys.

Pat married Roy Morgan in 1946 and together raised four sons (not unfamiliar territory for her), Randall, Wayne, Jeff, and Jon Morgan. They settled down on a 13-acre farm in the heart of Soquel. Edoardo Benelli, a foreign exchange student from Italy, was soon welcomed into the family for a year. Pat maintained regular contact with Ed and his family throughout her life.

Pat was an active member of the community. As an employee at the Soquel Post Office, she knew everyone and everyone knew Pat. She weighed packages and babies on the same scale. Locals would find excuses to go to the Post Office just to visit and get the scuttlebutt. She mailed books for Ken Kesey and records for the Doobie Brothers and called them friends. Every night at dinner, she would have a new story to tell.

Pat later married Isaac “Ike” Bonora, a local Nursery Grower, with whom she spent many blissful years traveling the world. They relocated to a beautiful estate in Willamette Valley, Oregon, to be closer to her brothers: Fred (Norma), Bud (June), Dean (Darlene), and Mark (Sandi) and all their kids. In this home, they enjoyed many years of traveling the globe and hosting her sons and their families from Soquel.

Pat and Ike, known as Mimi and Papa Ike to their grandkids, moved back to Soquel to be closer to the grandkids; Cedar, Natalie, Bria, and Stephanie. In 2007, Pat lost her beloved husband, Ike. After some time, she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Lisa, while just down the street were her other son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Lauri.

She spent many years adoring and spoiling her grandchildren, enjoying their many birthdays, and treasuring precious Christmas mornings with the entire family. Pat also enjoyed hosting the occasional friend or family visitor from Oregon, Italy, and many other places.

She loved telling stories of her wondrous travels throughout Asia, Australia, and Europe. With many experiences to choose from, she was a brilliant storyteller. One of her favorite pastimes was telling family the stories of how she acquired cherished items throughout her adventures. Pat and Ike’s life passion was traveling, and they were fortunate enough to see many places in the world.

Pat kept a bookshelf in her room with many frames of loved ones who had passed. Peacefully and happily, she now joins her “wall of angels.” She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeff and Randy Morgan.

At Pat’s request, there will be no formal service. Donations can be made in Pat’s name to Randall Morgan Collections and Santa Cruz Natural History Initiative by visiting http://norriscenter.ucsc.edu/support-us/ and selecting Randall Morgan Insect Collection. Special thanks to her caregivers, Christina Baca and Arlyn Largeteau.