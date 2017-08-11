Panetta Appointed to House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) announced that he has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC).

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Congressman Panetta. “The central coast of California is home to numerous military installations that teach foreign languages to our armed forces, research and develop cybersecurity and technology used on and off the battlefield, and educate and foster leadership skills of the men and women in uniform.

As an intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan, I experienced and understand how important those skills and qualities are to fulfilling the mission and bolstering our national security. I look forward to working with my congressional colleagues on HASC to maintain the military installations on the Central Coast, promote their educational training and technological innovation, and protect their nearly 15,000 good paying jobs that impact the economy of our communities and the safety of our country.”

“As a Naval reserve officer who volunteered for active duty and deployed to Afghanistan, Jimmy Panetta earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone,” said Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“I am pleased to welcome Congressman Jimmy Panetta as our newest member of the House Armed Services Committee,” said Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-WA). “He is an accomplished public servant and military veteran. I look forward to his contributions and insights as we work to advance the national security of the United States.”

California’s 20th Congressional District is home to over a dozen military installations including some of the Department of Defense’s most innovative and unique assets: