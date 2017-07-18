Pajaro Valley Chamber News

By Shaz Roth

Pajaro Valley Open!

Summer is in full swing and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is full of activity! Pacific Golf Centers and the Pajaro Valley Chamber are partnering for what will be a completely unique (and fun) golf tournament on Friday, August 18. But wait — this is no ordinary golf tournament! This second-annual tournament is happening at the beautiful Pacific Golf Centers driving range and putting greens, located at 101 Ranport Road.

Teams of four will compete in a series of five challenges in this action-packed bracketed tournament. The winner moves on in this single-elimination tournament with a fabulous grand prize, along with a trophy AND bragging rights! The day will be filled with other non-stop activities throughout the afternoon such as croquet, cornhole and Ping-Pong. All this along with food and $2 pint happy hour beer, music and LOADS of prizes.

Enter to win your chance for a spectacular helicopter flight over the Pajaro Valley! Specialized Helicopters will do a “golf ball drop” challenge, dropping a bucket of balls onto the driving range. If your ball is closest to the target, you WIN!

This is your opportunity to spend the afternoon with fellow businesses, actively networking, while enjoying a tee-rific Friday afternoon on the range. Grab your team of four, choose a super-cool team name and call the Chamber to reserve your spot. Teams of four are $200 and space is limited (and filling up fast), so give the Chamber a call today at 724-3900. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Watsonville Wednesdays

Historic downtown Watsonville has a beautiful new look! Take the opportunity to check it out and join us for Watsonville Wednesday – Lunch in the Park, on July 19, from noon until 1pm, in the City Plaza Park. Turkey Pozole will be served by The Turkey Boat to the first 30 people to arrive. It’s a fabulous time of meeting the City and business leaders in the community while relaxing in the beautiful downtown park. Can’t make it on July 19? Don’t worry, Watsonville Wednesdays happen every third Wednesday of the month!

Do You Have an Emergency Plan?

Is your office prepared for an emergency? We definitely don’t like to think about the fact that the worst-case scenarios can actually happen, but not being prepared with an action plan can make things infinitely worse. A fire or earthquake can happen at any time, but what would you do if a violent person unexpectedly entered your office? The Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding an informational lunch on Thursday, July 27, from 11:30 am-1:00 pm, at the Watsonville Elk’s Lodge located at 121 Martinelli Street. Our friends at the Watsonville Police Department will assist you in putting together a plan to prevent chaos when an emergency arises. Tickets are $35, and to make a reservation, please visit our website at www.pajarovalley chamber.com, or call our office.

State Of the City

The State of the City address is coming up, and will be full of information about what’s been happening in the City of Watsonville in the past year, as well as some of the projects that are coming up. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 15, from 5:30-6:30 pm in the City of Watsonville Council Chambers of Watsonville City Hall with reception following in the Community Room. You won’t want to miss this great event!

These are just a few of the things coming up with the Pajaro Valley Chamber, and we encourage you to check out the Chamber website for information about things happening with not only the Chamber, but upcoming events with businesses and organizations throughout Santa Cruz County.