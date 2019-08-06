Header

Pacific Grove Volunteer Training

By Michael Oppenheimer on August 5, 2019

Pacific Grove Volunteer Training

Volunteer Training Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comIn order to further its mission of inspiring discovery, wonder and stewardship, the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History relies on the enthusiasm and dedication of its community-minded volunteers.

Volunteer Training Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comTo help foster a new wave of volunteers, the museum in downtown Pacific Grove will offer a volunteer training course on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., beginning Aug. 7 through Sept. 11.

There are a wide variety of volunteer positions available to suit anyone’s talents and interests.

Currently the museum offers the following volunteer opportunities:

  • Museum docents: Welcome guests and support school field trips while sharing your knowledge and love of the natural animals, flora and geology that make California’s Central Coast unique.
  • Museum store: Come work in our cozy gift shop, interact with a wide variety of visitors while generating financial support for the museum.
  • Monarch docents: Spend your time at the lovely Monarch Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, talking with visitors from around the world about our special winter home for monarch butterflies.
  • Gardeners: Our Native Plants Garden needs your care. Come help maintain its beauty as you learn about the native flora of the Central Coast.
  • Science Saturdays and event volunteers: Become a volunteer for our popular Science Saturdays, lectures, exhibition openings and/or fundraising events.
  • Field trips: Whether it be in the museum, the Monarch Sanctuary, along a watershed or beside the coast, come be a part of our amazing education programs.
  • Community Science Opportunities: These include Black Oystercatcher Monitoring, Plankton Monitoring, and MPA Watch. These data gathering activities help inform conservation and science in our local area. n

•• •

Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the museum is at 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. For more information, call 648-5716, or visit www.pgmuseum.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  