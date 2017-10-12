PABLO: Definitely a Survivor

Sometimes being brought to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is the best thing that has happened to a dog! While they are here with us they receive veterinary care, regular meals, fresh water, soft clean bedding, and toys as well as a number of daily walks and TLC with volunteers. – Some pups even get to enjoy playgroups with other dogs! While this may seem “normal” for a pet dog, some of the dogs that come to us have been in very bad places…

Pablo (A240090) was found emaciated, dehydrated, and surrounded by feces in a car reeking of urine. He had no food or water, the windows were rolled shut in full sun, and his “owner” was in a pet-friendly hotel room near-by. No one in his or her right mind does this to a dog but not everyone is capable of being a responsible dog owner.

Pablo has been nursed back to health gaining 10.5 lbs. in the first 12 days at the Shelter. Staff and volunteers have been amazed by his willingness to learn to trust. He is very engaged with people, plays well with other dogs and is proving to be a champion snuggler! He will need a patient and kind someone to help him continue to grow into the good dog he so wants to be.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182