Ow Family Continues Tradition

For the 29th consecutive year, long-time philanthropist George Ow, Jr. and his family provided American Dream Scholarships of $500 each to local, ethnic minority high school seniors.

The Ow family awarded 141 high school seniors American Dream scholarships in last week’s ceremony. During the ceremony, George Ow, Jr. addressed the students and reflected on his own experience at community college, “Every class, I learned something new and exciting, and that’s what I wish for you: for you to come to Cabrillo to learn every day. Learn something new. Learn something you never dreamed about.”

Since 1989, the Ow Family has awarded over $608,000 to graduating high school students coming to Cabrillo. It is just one of the many ways the Ow Family has supported the students and the mission of Cabrillo College.

Eleven scholarship recipients spoke at the ceremony and thanked the Ow Family for their generous support. One graduating senior from Aptos High, Allyson Goldman, intends to use her scholarship as she pursues a career in nursing at Cabrillo. Allyson told the audience, “In my eyes, Cabrillo is the best option for me as it is more affordable, while still having an amazing medical program. I would like to thank George Ow, Jr. and the Ow family for their generosity and kindness. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me.”

Cabrillo College Foundation has been leading the way among California Community Colleges in eliminating financial barriers by providing over $900,000 in scholarships to students each year and helping students achieve the dream of attending college, thanks to generous donors like the Ow family.

•••

American Dream Scholarship 2018 Recipients

Aptos High School: • Mia Alonso • Juan Castorena • Sofia Cortes • Yesenia Cuellar • Juana Diaz • Luis Garcia Ponce • Allyson Goldman • Yuliana Gomez • Brian Jimenez Hajduk • Devin Lagasca • Jeannette Macias • Alejandra Medina • Jordan Perez • Lizet Quintana Diaz • Sabrina Renteria • Jazlyn Sepulveda

Delta High School: • Daniel Ayala • Aleesha Broussard • Daphne Contreras • Michael Jaquias • Cambria Kraten • Cynthia Peralta • Jose Salazar

Harbor High School: • Cynthia Cabrales

Monterey Bay Academy: • Eunice Michel

Oasis High School: • Lorena Dominguez • Ruby Reynaga

Pajaro Valley High School: • Nancy Alanis • Marie Barnes • Wendy Fabian • Emily Garcia • Jesus Gomez • Hector Gonzalez • Litzy Gonzalez Cantolan • Dazmyne Martinez • Giovanni Martínez-Villaseñor • Edgar Morales-Vazquez • George Moreno • Antoinette Olivares • Daniel Ortega • Luz Ortiz • Edward Ortiz-Vega • Leilani Perez • Anthony Reyes • Luciano Rivera Leyva • Jennifer Rodriguez • Karen Valle • Aileen Vega • Eustolia Hernandez • Ariana Rodriguez • Victor Vela

Renaissance High School: • Luis Bonilla • Daniel Calderon • Jonathan Castillo • Sadia Diaz • Dulce Escobar • Abigail Fernandez • Giovanni Fonseca • Joey Guerrero • Damian Gutierrez • America Hernandez • Leslie Magana • Angela Meza • Pamela Morales • Juan Pablo Palomino • Briana Rosales • Eric Ruiz • Alexander Solano • Luis Vidal • Joshua Yannone • Jesus Zepeda

San Lorenzo Valley High School: • Anissa Ramirez

Santa Cruz County Community: • Nayeli Lopez

Santa Cruz High School: • Joywen Carino • Darien Cruz Nguyen • Eros Franco • Bailey Habermehl • Andy Hernandez • Alexis Jimenez • Conny Ramirez-Velazquez

Soquel High School: • Isiah Baron • Marcelo Peralta • Alissa Rezendes • Citlali Robles • Ben Sandoval

Watsonville High School: • Jesus Alonso • Julie Avila • Aide Baltazar • Irenia Barajas • Alejandro Cisneros • Gabriela Cisneros • Lilian Constanza-Ayala • Diana Cortes • Bryanna Crick • Jesus Cumplido Rocha • Silvia Diaz Gonzalez • Cesar Espinoza • Vania Figueroa-Cabrales • Maria Flores • Maria Flores • Manuel Garcia Gonzalez • Mirna Gonzalez • Joely Gonzalez-Muniz • Victoria Gutierrez • Amairani Hernandez • Diana Hernandez • Jaylynn Leal • Alan Lopez • Valeria Lopez • Crystal Lopez-Belman • Bryan Madriz • Gilberto Marinez Medina • Jose Martinez • Tatyana Lauren Martinez • Haylin Martinez • Britney Melendez • Mayra Mendoza • Fatima Murillo • Karina Navarro • Kimberly Oakden • Claribel Olivares • Melissa Orejel • Jimmy Ortiz • Maria Pacheco • Yesica Palmerin • Yaritza Palmerin • Islem Parra • Daisy Ponce • Sabrina Ramirez • Aure Robles-Yepez • Samantha Rocha Silva • Emily Rodriguez • Leslie Rodriguez-Marin • Janeth Salcedo • Elijah Sanchez • Galilea Silva • Evelin Vega • Estefany Villasenor • Isabel Wenses • Flor Zamora Madrigal • Andrea Zavala