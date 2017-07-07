Overnight Paving On Highway 9

Boulder Creek Northern Limits Begins Sunday

Caltrans will conduct a four-night grind and pave operation on both directions of State Route 9 from the south junction of State Route 236/9/Big Basin Way to just south of Middleton Drive in the northern limits of Boulder Creek during the overnight hours from 8 pm until 5 am beginning Sunday, July 9.

Roadwork hours will be from 8 pm to 5 am the next morning. Motorists can expect delays of 15-20 minutes. Roadwork should be completed on Thursday morning, July 13.

The purpose of this maintenance project is to increase the lifespan of this section of roadway.

Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists of this roadwork. The CHP will assist with traffic control. This roadwork is being done by the Saratoga Gap South Maintenance crew.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr