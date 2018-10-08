Book Choice for 2019 Announced

This year’s book was selected at a reception hosted by the Friends of the Aptos Library. It was held on September 5, 2018 and attended by more than 45 members of the community, including civil servants, educators, and business owners.

The winning book is The Death & Life of Monterey Bay by Stephen R. Palumbi, and Carolyn Sotka. This comprehensive and inspiring book will lend itself to a wide variety of events all centered on raising awareness about this national treasure located in our backyard.

To date the Friends has plans for an author visit, a Trivia Night with master of ceremonies, Zach Friend, and a collaboration with the Aptos History Museum presenting Dan Haifly an instrumental player in establishing the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and Executive Director of O’Neill Sea Odyssey.

Many more events are in the works. The response from community experts and their eagerness to participate in Our Community Reads has been enthusiastic from the onset. 2019 is shaping up to be an extremely successful program that will educate and inspire readers of the book.

The Friends encourages everyone to grab a copy and get informed. The calendar of events will be posted on the website as events begin mid-January and run through mid- March. Most events are free and all are open to the public.

For information on how you can become involved please contact friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org.

•••

Find out more about this and other projects of the Friends of the Aptos Library on their website: http://www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org