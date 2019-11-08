“Our Community Reads” Selects 2020 Winning Book!

Two weeks ago, a group of 50+ community members attended the Pick THE Book Party at the Aptos Library and voted for their favorites.

We are very excited about the winning book! This title will definitely resonate with a huge portion of our community. The topics and themes are certainly timely and promise a broad range of exciting and interesting events.

“Our Community Reads” selection for 2020 is Patriot Number One by Lauren Hilgers.

We are looking forward to a calendar of events that will allow participants to delve into many themes from this book and to learn more about Chinese arts and culture, and their contributions to our own Santa Cruz history.

We thank you for your participation in Our Community Reads. We encourage everyone to grab a copy and enjoy this great read.

The calendar of events is just now being developed and will be posted on our website as soon as we finalize it. Events will begin at the end of January and run through the beginning of March. All events will be free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you then.

For more information: Website: https://www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org/

Donate to support Our Community Reads: https://fscpl.org/ocr/

To get involved and/or ask for more information please e-mail us at: friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org