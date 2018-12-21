“Our Community Reads” Returns in January

Friends of Aptos Library Prepares for a Terrific Series of Events

This year’s chosen book is The Death & Life of Monterey Bay by local author and professor, Stephen R. Palumbi, and Carolyn Sotka.

The Friends of the Aptos Library is enthusiastic about the forthcoming Calendar of Events. To date there are plans for an author visit, a Trivia Night with master of ceremonies, Zach Friend, and a collaboration with the Aptos History Museum presenting Dan Haifley an instrumental player in establishing the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Many more events are in the works with presenters from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cabrillo College, and UCSC.

The “Our Community Reads” program encourages all members of the community to pick up a copy of the book and be motivated to attend as many events as you can fit onto your calendar.

2019 is shaping up to be an extremely successful program that will educate and inspire readers of the book about this precious resource in our backyard.

The calendar of events will be posted on the website as events begin mid-January, and run through mid-March. Most events are free and all are open to the public.

For information on how you can become involved please contact friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org.