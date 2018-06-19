Our Community Reads: Planning For 2019

Hello friends and participants of Our Community Reads 2018 season. The quotes found at the right are just a sampling of the praise we received for events we held earlier this year.

The book, Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah had plenty of thought-provoking material that led to a great variety of events celebrating his work.

After such enthusiasm from our community, the Friends of the Aptos Library, is moving forward with plans for the 2019 season!

Our next book selection will be based on the theme “The Future.” A broad topic, yes, and one that we can take in many directions. Climate, the environment, life for the next generations or the next century, technology, speculative fiction… all are on the table as possible topics for our next book selection.

Are you an avid reader? Would you like to help us with our book selection?

Here are our criteria:

Not more than 350 pages (give-or-take)

Fiction or non-fiction

Thought provoking but not overly controversial

Appeals to both men and women

Suitable for high school students 17 and over

The possibility of an author visit (would be nice, but not mandatory)

Ideally, available in paperback, but not so old that “everyone” has already read it.

Stay tuned. We look forward to seeing you at our opening event in early Fall when we will showcase five finalists and you get to vote for the winning title.

Meanwhile, do let us hear from you with ideas and suggestions for Our Community Reads 2019. You can email us or drop your suggestions in the box at the Aptos branch foyer.

Until then, happy reading!

Friends of the Aptos Library website: www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org/ e-mail: friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org