Our Pajaro Valley Arts Administrative Director, Sharon O’Neill, is relocating out of the area, and we need a super-star! Help us spread the word, and let your friends know about this opportunity.

Summary Requirements:

3-5 years ED, CEO or nonprofit senior management experience

Proven track record in fund development, grant writing, program development and/or institutional development.

Excellent written and oral communications skills

Responsibilities & Duties

Fund Development and Marketing. Raise revenues to sustain annual operations and programs. Write marketing materials including newsletters and fund-raising letters. Serve as the primary staff spokesperson for PVA, clearly articulating its mission, vision, goals, and impact. Develop and maintain relationships with mission-aligned individuals, organizations, and institutions.

Board Relations. Work collaboratively with the Board to meet the goals and objectives of the organization and support the Board as it evolves from hands-on management to a governance and oversight role.

Operations and Administration. Oversee day-to-day operations, including budget preparation, fiscal accountability, staff and volunteer management, and development. Ensure that the organization’s short and long-term goals are aligned with the organization’s strategic plan.

Part-time (25 hrs./wk.) Salary range $25-$35/hr.

Please reply with a cover letter and resume to: ApplyPVA@gmail.com

