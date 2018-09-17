Header

Opportunity as New PVA Executive Director

By See Below on September 17, 2018

Opportunity as New PVA Executive Director

Executive Director Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comOur Pajaro Valley Arts Administrative Director, Sharon O’Neill, is relocating out of the area, and we need a super-star! Help us spread the word, and let your friends know about this opportunity.

Summary Requirements:

  • 3-5 years ED, CEO or nonprofit senior management experience
  • Proven track record in fund development, grant writing, program development and/or institutional development.
  • Excellent written and oral communications skills

Responsibilities & Duties

Executive Director Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFund Development and Marketing. Raise revenues to sustain annual operations and programs. Write marketing materials including newsletters and fund-raising letters. Serve as the primary staff spokesperson for PVA, clearly articulating its mission, vision, goals, and impact. Develop and maintain relationships with mission-aligned individuals, organizations, and institutions.

Board Relations. Work collaboratively with the Board to meet the goals and objectives of the organization and support the Board as it evolves from hands-on management to a governance and oversight role.

Operations and Administration. Oversee day-to-day operations, including budget preparation, fiscal accountability, staff and volunteer management, and development. Ensure that the organization’s short and long-term goals are aligned with the organization’s strategic plan.

Part-time (25 hrs./wk.) Salary range $25-$35/hr.

Please reply with a cover letter and resume to: ApplyPVA@gmail.com

•••

Pajaro Valley Arts, 37 Sudden Street, Watsonville, California 95076, open Wednesday through Sunday – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tel#: 831.722.3062, Website: https://pvarts.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  